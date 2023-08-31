Left Menu

Two entities offload 1.4 crore Medplus shares worth Rs 1,206 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:14 IST
Two entities offload 1.4 crore Medplus shares worth Rs 1,206 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Two entities -- Lavender Rose Investment and PI Opportunities Fund-I -- on Thursday offloaded shares of pharmacy retail chain company Medplus Health Services for Rs 1,206 crore through open market transactions.

Following the share sale, Medplus Health Services tumbled 8.54 per cent to close at Rs 815 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Lavender Rose Investment and PI Opportunities Fund-I sold 70 lakh shares each -- or 5.9 per cent stake each.

The shares were disposed of in the range of Rs 861.68-861.93, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,206.53 crore.

After the transaction, the shareholding of Lavender Rose Investment in Medplus has declined to 11.34 per cent stake, while that of PI Opportunities Fund-I reduced to 8.21 per cent, shareholding data with the bourses showed.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Funds-India Focus Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Singapore government and Steadview Capital Mauritius collectively bought 77.87 lakh shares of Medplus Health Services on Thursday.

The shares were acquired in the price range of Rs 856.79-862 apiece.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, TA FDI Investors pared a 9 per cent stake in Prudent Corporate Advisory Services for Rs 420 crore through an open market transaction.

TA FDI Investors offloaded 37,37,804 shares, amounting to a 9 per cent stake in Prudent, as per data.

The shares were disposed of at a price of Rs 1,125.07 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 420.52 crore.

India Acorn ICAV, DSP Mutual Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority collectively acquired a total of 27.38 lakh shares of Prudent.

On Thursday, shares of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services plunged 10.08 per cent to close at Rs 1,077.10 each on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023