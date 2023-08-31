Left Menu

U.S. judge sentences former Proud Boys leader to 17 years for role in Jan. 6 attack

Updated: 31-08-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:17 IST
U.S. judge sentences former Proud Boys leader to 17 years for role in Jan. 6 attack

A federal judge sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison on Thursday, after a jury convicted Biggs of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

