U.S. judge sentences former Proud Boys leader to 17 years for role in Jan. 6 attack
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:17 IST
A federal judge sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison on Thursday, after a jury convicted Biggs of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
