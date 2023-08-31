HP: Chief Secretary discusses issues of mutual interest with Punjab and Haryana counterparts

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena held substantive discussions on various bilateral issues with his Haryana and Punjab counterparts, Sanjeev Kaushal and Anurag Verma respectively, in Chandigarh on Thursday. While discussing issues of bilateral interest with Haryana, Prabodh Saxena, on behalf of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar for extending generous help by the Haryana government during the disaster.

Discussions were held on the construction of a link road from Sheetalpur in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh region of Himachal to Nawan Nagar in Haryana as two kilometres stretch of this route falls within the borders of Haryana. He also discussed the issue of immediate repair of the road from Mandhwala in Haryana to Barotiwala. Saxena said that the Mandhawala-Barotiwala road was of utmost importance because of the transportation of finished products and raw materials through this passageway, for the industrial belt of the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area.

He also discussed the repair and maintenance of the road from Guru Gorakhnath Temple, Shahpur to Jharmajri in the BBN area, which is a rural road in Haryana. Prabodh Saxena also discussed the issues of strengthening the stretch of Khudda Lahaura-Premnagar Kona road bordering Haryana besides immediate repair of Kalujhanda -Kalka road.

Discussions were held for the storage of scrap in Mandhwala, Haryana, which was a cause of concern because of its serious impact on the environment in the entire suburbs. The Chief Secretary said that the BBN area was the Pharma Hub of Asia, manufacturing and supplying life-saving medicines throughout the country and abroad and emphasized that various major and link roads in this area should be up to the mark.

Detailed discussions were also held regarding the construction of the Baddi-Chandigarh railway line as well. Chief Secretary, Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal assured of concrete steps as per the issues discussed.

Later, Prabodh Saxena had a comprehensive discussion with his Punjab counterpart, Anurag Verma on various issues of mutual interest. Other issues as the construction of the road from Nalagarh to Siswan via Kakot Lakhanpur-Jhira, Tarapur-Majhri falling under Punjab, besides construction of the road from Khuda Lahore (PGI) to Kona on National Highway 105 which also falls under the ascendency of Punjab, were also discussed in length. Apart from this, the widening of the Siswan-Nawannagar road (Punjab region), the repair and restoration of the Dabhota bridge connecting Nalagarh and Bharatgarh and the construction of a new road from Shitalpur in Himachal to Mirzapur in Punjab were also taken up.

Prabodh Saxena said that many migrant labourers from different parts of the country come to seek job opportunities in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt of Himachal Pradesh. It was in the interest of both the states that better connectivity and transportation facilities should be there to save time and money. Chief Secretary Punjab, Anurag Verma said that appropriate action will be taken on various issues as discussed.

Chief Executive Officer, of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority Lalit Jain said that it was for the first time that such meetings were held to amicably discuss the issues of mutual interests with the neighbouring states, which can be fruitful in the long run. Deputy Commissioner, Solan Manmohan Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Baddi, Mohit Chawla, Superintending Engineer PWD, Solan Circle, Ajay Sharma, Chief Project Manager of Northern Railway, Ajay Varshney, senior officers of National Highway Authority of India and of Punjab and Haryana Government were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

