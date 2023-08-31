Left Menu

IMF completes first reviews of Jamaica arrangements, unlocking $866 million

The RSF is expected to incentivize renewable energy, develop green financial instruments and manage climate risks in the country's financial sector. "The authorities are advancing their ambitious climate policy agenda to increase resilience to climate change and green the economy," Sayeh said, noting the adoption of a disaster risk financing policy, new climate requirements for private public partnerships, and the approval of electric vehicle policy.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 23:01 IST
IMF completes first reviews of Jamaica arrangements, unlocking $866 million
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said it had completed the first reviews of Jamaica's Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), allowing access to a total of some $866 million.

In a statement, the executive board's acting chair, Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, noted the Caribbean nation's "significant progress in strengthening its policy frameworks and implementing an ambitious climate policy agenda," supported by the two IMF arrangements. The IMF approved over $1.7 billion in funding for Jamaica in March under the PLL and RSF deals, to help the country insure against inflation, tighter fiscal conditions, possible COVID outbreaks and climate change.

The PLL, a two-year arrangement, is intended to help Jamaica buffer its economy against global financial risks, such as high commodity prices, surging borrowing costs and a global slowdown, as well as possible new COVID-19 outbreaks, the IMF said. The RSF is expected to incentivize renewable energy, develop green financial instruments and manage climate risks in the country's financial sector.

"The authorities are advancing their ambitious climate policy agenda to increase resilience to climate change and green the economy," Sayeh said, noting the adoption of a disaster risk financing policy, new climate requirements for private public partnerships, and the approval of electric vehicle policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023