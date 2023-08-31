Green crackers: Environment Ministry apprises SC about measures taken to address issues

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Thursday apprised the Supreme Court about the measures being taken by the concerned agencies and the fireworks manufacturers to address the concerns raised by the top court earlier. The Ministry of Environment also urged the Supreme Court to permit it to take steps for the smooth implementation and quality control of Green Crackers.

Appearing for Ministry, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati apprised the fact to the top court.The ministry apprised the top court that expert bodies like PESO have taken various decisions on green crackers. A bench led by Justice AS Bopanna adjourned the matter for September 13 for further hearing after hearing the submission of the Centre and other respondents. The court asked the Centre to apprise it of measures for strengthening the regulatory protocols on the next date of hearing.

The court also asked the Centre to apprise the steps which can be initiated to implement the regulatory mechanism to enforce the ban on prohibited firecrackers. The court also remarked that regulations become mockery if it is not followed. The Ministry meanwhile apprised the court about the measures being taken by the concerned agencies and the fireworks manufacturers to accept and address the concerns raised by the Supreme Court earlier.

The Ministry submitted that earlier in compliance with the Order dated 11.04.2019 passed by the top court, the Respondent Ministry had filed a status report dated 07.08.2019 in consultation with CSIR- NEERI, PESO and CPCB. The status report included the Emission Test Report for Green and Conventional Crackers giving the definition and formulations of Green Crackers (including new and improved formulations) and corresponding baseline values (norms) received from NEERI and vetted by CPCB.

The Ministry further submitted that pursuant to the order dated 26.11.2019 passed by the top court, the Respondent Ministry had again filed two detailed Affidavits in December 2019 and October 2020 detailing the steps that need to be taken immediately for implementation of Green Crackers. The Ministry said that along with the concerned Departments CPCB, CSIR-NEERI and PESO including the firecrackers manufacturers have been continuously pursuing the activities required for implementing and monitoring the Green Crackers in view of the orders passed by the top court. The ministry said that they are addressing the concerns raised by the top court.

"It is submitted that in view of the aforementioned facts and circumstances, the Answering Respondent Ministry craves the permission of this Honourable Court to approve the formulations and definitions as given under the Status Report dated 14.08.2019, 11.12.2019 and 26.10.2020 filed on behalf of the Answering Respondent Ministry along with the Steps taken for smooth implementation and quality control of Green Crackers (including new and improved Crackers)," Ministry said. The top court was hearing a plea relating to the use of firecrackers during Diwali festivals. In 2021, the Supreme Court clarified there is no blanket ban on the use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain barium salts are prohibited. (ANI)

