Punjab: Bajwa hits out at CM Mann over suspension of two Rural Development officers

Punjab's Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Thursday over the suspension of two Rural Development officers by Punjab and Haryana High Court and asked CM Mann to take action against the ministers. "Based on the decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Punjab government has suspended two officers from the Panchayat and Rural Development Departments. Why has Bhagwant Mann not taken any action against the Rural Development Minister?" Bajwa posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

"The notification could not have been made without his knowledge, and if it had been made without his knowledge then it shows the incompetence of the Minister. Action should be taken at the top, rather than looking to scapegoat others for his Government’s failure. If Bhagwant Manntruly respected the democratic rights of the people of Punjab, maybe he would have put his resignation in by now. It seems he cares more for power than defending the interests of the people," he added. Earlier in the day, the Punjab government issued a notice regarding the suspension of two officers of the Rural Development Department with immediate effect.

"Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, IAS (1994) Principal Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation and Financial Commissioner, Rural Development & Panchayats and Gurpreet Singh Khaira, IAS (2009) Director, Rural Development & Panchayats and ex-officio Special Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayats and Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi Sarbat Vikas Yojna (MGSVY) are placed under suspension with immediate effect, in terms of provisions of Rule 3 (1) of The All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969m" the notice said. "The headquarters of these Officers during their suspension period shall be at Chandigarh. They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the Rules," it added. (ANI)

