Left Menu

Vikram lander records natural event on lunar surface, says ISRO

The Instrument of Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan-3's lander module Vikram recorded a natural event that occurred on the lunar surface on August 26, the source of which is still under investigation, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday. 

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 23:38 IST
Vikram lander records natural event on lunar surface, says ISRO
Image of Vikram lander clicked by Pragyan on lunar surface (Photo Courtesy: ISRO/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Instrument of Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan-3's lander module Vikram recorded a natural event that occurred on the lunar surface on August 26, the source of which is still under investigation, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday. "The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on the Chandrayaan 3 Lander is the first instance of a Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon. It has recorded the vibrations occurring due to the movements of Rover and other payloads," ISRO said.

Taking to social media platform X, the space agency said, "Additionally, it has recorded an event, appearing to be a natural one, on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation." ILSA comprises a cluster of six high-sensitivity accelerometers, which are indigenously fabricated using the Silicon Micromachining process. The core sensing element consists of a spring-mass system with comb-structured electrodes. External vibrations lead to a deflection of the spring, resulting in a change in capacitance which is converted into voltage.

ILSA's primary objective is to measure ground vibrations generated by natural quakes, impacts, and artificial events. The vibrations recorded during the rover's navigation on August 25, 2023, are depicted in the figure. Additionally, an event, seemingly natural, recorded on August 26, 2023, is also shown. The source of this event is currently under investigation. The ILSA payload was designed and realised at LEOS, Bangalore, with the support of private industries. The deployment mechanism for placing ILSA on the lunar surface was developed by URSC, Bengaluru.

India took a giant leap on August 23, as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully touched down on the moon's South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat. The country became only the fourth — after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully placed a lander on the moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the 'Shiv Shakti' point. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023