ADVISORY-Trading in Hong Kong markets delayed due to Super Typhoon Saola

The stock market will be shut for the rest of the day if a typhoon signal 8 is still in place by noon. Hong Kong's Observatory said Saola will be rather close to Hong Kong tonight and tomorrow morning, skirting within 100 km (62 miles) south of Hong Kong and it will consider issuing higher tropical cyclone warning signals.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 04:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 04:56 IST
The Hong Kong stock exchange has delayed both the securities and derivatives markets on Friday morning due to the approaching Super Typhoon Saola. The Hong Kong Observatory said storm signal No. 8 would remain in force for most of the day.

According to the exchange's arrangement, the morning trading session will be suspended if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT). The stock market will be shut for the rest of the day if a typhoon signal 8 is still in place by noon.

Hong Kong's Observatory said Saola will be rather close to Hong Kong tonight and tomorrow morning, skirting within 100 km (62 miles) south of Hong Kong and it will consider issuing higher tropical cyclone warning signals.

