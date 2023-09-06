WyattPrism Communications Revolutionizes Corporate Reporting with India's First Eco-Friendly Digital Integrated Report for Hindustan Zinc Limited

WyattPrism Communications, India's premier stakeholder communication agency, proudly unveils a ground-breaking achievement - India's very first Eco-Friendly Digital Integrated Report for Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) created using combination of Sustainable Design, hosting on servers which use Renewable Energy and optimum user design. With a legacy spanning over 57 years, HZL, a leading integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver has consistently championed sustainability, aligning its business practices with its commitment to environmental responsibility. WyattPrism's remarkable achievement in creating India's inaugural Eco-Friendly Digital Integrated Report stands as a testament to the agency's dedication to innovation and sustainable practices. This momentous launch is a resounding echo of WyattPrism's ethos of driving positive impact through its strategic communication solutions. According to a report from Ecograder.com – HZL's Eco-friendly Digital Integrated Report scores 92/100 with emissions per page load of only 0.34 grams per page load. [Source: ecograder.com/report/wIpyGAmZUKLmHRki73iyVIYb ] An average non-eco-friendly-website produces 4.61 grams of CO2 for every page view. Putting into perspective - with 10,000 page views to the digital report, it will only emit 34kg of CO2 emissions as compared to an average non-eco-friendly web page which will emits 461kg of CO2 emissions. The Eco-friendly digital report with 10,000 views per month for a year will emit carbon that only 2 trees absorb in a year. A Salute to Commitment Preeti Shah, Founder-Director of WyattPrism Communications, expressed her admiration, stating, ''Hindustan Zinc Limited's commitment to sustainable business practices is truly commendable. Their dedication to environmental responsibility is not just a statement; it is consistently exemplified in every opportunity they embrace. We are honored to have partnered with HZL in creating India's first Eco-Friendly Digital Integrated Report. It's a testament to their ethos and an embodiment of their commitment.'' Setting New Standards for Sustainability The partnership between Hindustan Zinc Limited and WyattPrism Communications has resulted in a transformative milestone that sets new standards in corporate reporting. The Eco-Friendly Digital Integrated Report demonstrates not only financial performance and strategic initiatives but also the unwavering commitment to minimizing environmental impact.

Leading by Example Commenting on this pivotal achievement, Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited, stated, ''In a first of its kind of initiatives, we take immense pride in presenting what we believe is India's first eco friendly digital integrated report. This innovative approach not only demonstrates our commitment to transparent communication but also showcased our determination to lead by example in our commitment to minimising our environmental impact. This year's e-report is a technological and sustainability pioneer which uses energy efficient server. We have meticulously selected energy efficient technologies and hosting solutions aimed at reducing power consumption and environmental impact thereby aligning with our overall mission of decarbonising Indian mining." For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Varun Chopra Managing Partner, Divine Connexions M: +91 9811241427 Email: varun.chopra@divineconnexions.in About WyattPrism Communications WyattPrism Communications is India's premier stakeholder communication agency, committed to driving positive impact through innovative communication solutions. The agency's partnership with Hindustan Zinc Limited to create India's first Eco-Friendly Digital Integrated Report showcases WyattPrism's dedication to sustainability and pioneering approaches in corporate communication.

