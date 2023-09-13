Left Menu

Gati expects 18–20 pc increase in festive season demand this year

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:22 IST
Allcargo group firm Gati on Wednesday said it is expecting an 18–20 per cent increase in festive season demand, particularly in segments such as e-commerce and white goods, among others, this year.

The company said it is geared up to cater to this anticipated surge with its enhanced warehousing and service delivery capabilities.

Besides, a mega surface transhipment centre and distribution warehouse at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, Gati also has surface transhipment centre (STC) at Farukh Nagar (Haryana), Indore, Nagpur and Guwahati.

The company will help SMEs in those regions build more geographically diversified markets during the festive season, Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd (GESCPL) said.

''We are fully prepared with our enhanced delivery capabilities to meet the festive demand surge and uptick in the order volume. We expect an 18–20 per cent increase in festive demand this year,'' said Rajesh Gowrinath, senior Vice President for sales at Gati Ltd.

The company said it is expecting a surge in the e-commerce domain as well as in the white goods, consumer durables, and FMCG segments during this period and added that it is equipped to handle 20 per cent more cargo loads anytime during the year due to its continued capacity and efficiency enhancement measures.

''To facilitate festive volume-based e-commerce logistics fulfilment, we have increased our network capacity by 20–25 per cent to accommodate the peak season load and build superior delivery efficiency,'' he said.

As a part of its continued efforts to build delivery capacity, Gati said it has set up Express Distribution Centres across the country that are equipped with advanced technologies and warehousing facilities.

With 32 air transhipment centres and air operating centres at key trade hubs and industrial centres, Gati Air offers pan-India movement of urgent and time-sensitive cargo with a fleet of over 2,500 vehicles.

It offers direct delivery services to over 5,400 pin codes and accessibility to 19,800 pin codes covering 735 districts of 739 districts in India, as per the statement.

