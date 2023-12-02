IMD predicts rain in several districts of TN, Puducherry, Karaikal this night

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain with lightning in some districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday night. The forecast issued on Saturday at 7 pm said that in the next three hours, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely in a few places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu.

The forecast also predicted a light thunderstorm and lightning, with light to moderate rain in isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry. The IMD also warned of, as an impact of this rain, water logging, slippery roads, and traffic snarls in some areas.

It also said that this storm may cause minor damage to loose and unsecured structures. Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several areas of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Saturday amid rainfall predictions by the India Meteorological Department.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, it has been raining at various places in Tiruvallur, especially in the coastal areas of Palaverkadu, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Sholavaram and others, since this morning. Several places received moderate to heavy rainfall for more than half an hour this morning, as per the Chennai Meteorological Department.

Because of the heavy rainfall situation in the district, Tiruvallur collector Prabhushankar visited the NDRF camp location and briefed the team about the impeding Cyclone Michaung and preparedness. (ANI)

