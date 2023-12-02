Five killed after car hits tree in Punjab's Faridkot

Five people died after a car rammed into a tree on Saturday night in Punjab's Faridkot. Due to the collision, other vehicles were overturned off the Bathinda-Faridkot Road near the village Wada Bhaika here in Punjab, said police.

The police said that high speed could be a possibility of the accident. Meanwhile, Police are investigating the incident, said Harjeet Singh, SSP, Faridkot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

