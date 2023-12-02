Left Menu

Leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm area, police urge people to stay indoors

Authorities on Saturday urged the people living in South Delhi's Sainik Farm area to stay indoors after a leopard was spotted in the area earlier today.

Leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm area, authorities urge people to stay indoors (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Authorities on Saturday urged the people living in South Delhi's Sainik Farm area to stay indoors after a leopard was spotted in the area earlier today. A resident in the area told ANI that he spotted the leopard around 8 a.m. today. The police personnel announced in the area that they should stay indoors.

"I saw the leopard around 8 a.m. There was a crowd so the leopard was running everywhere out of fear. It was at a distance of 20 feet from me. Then he came to the jungle here. When we tried to catch him, he ran away towards the police station, then again came to the jungle. The forest department team has been here since morning. The leopard attacked an old man and he sustained minor injuries to his head," said a resident. The forest officials have made arrangements to trap the leopard.

"We received a complaint stating that a leopard has been spotted here at night. A video was also shared by the police station. We have made arrangements to trap the leopard," Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary Officer Subodh Kumar said. (ANI)

