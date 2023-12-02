Mumbai police bust illegal gambling den in Khar; 45 held, Rs 34 lakh seized

In a major crackdown on illegal gambling den, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 raided a residential building in the Khar area of Mumbai last night and arrested 45 people, including 12 women. The police seized Rs 34 lakh in cash and coins, as well as gambling equipment worth over Rs 1 crore.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the raid was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs about illegal gambling activities being carried out in the building. Upon entering the premises, the police found a large group of people engaged in gambling activities. All 45 individuals present at the scene were detained and taken to the police station for questioning.

Police seized Rs 34 lakh in cash and coins, as well as a large quantity of gambling chips and cards. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore. A case has been registered against all 45 detainees. Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)