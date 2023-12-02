CM Yogi unveils poster for 42nd Ramayana Mela in Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday unveiled the poster for the first day's programmes of the 42nd Ramayana Mela to be held in Ayodhya. The launch of the first poster took place at the Saryu Guest House here.

The second poster was released by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister General (retd) VK Singh. The first poster depicts the schedule of events in the Ramayana Mela, including Dhanush Yagya, while the second poster showcases the ritual of 'Kanyadaan' performed by Maharaja Janak.

The Chief Minister said, "The folk art of Awadh based on Indian folk art has been displayed in the cover image, highlighting glimpses of Awadhi folk art and tradition. The cover image aims to showcase Indian folk art and culture in Ramayana Mela. The Ramayana Fair Committee is working towards activities that align with the dignity of Ayodhya." Additionally, Vice Chancellor of Bhatkhande Sanskrit University, Lucknow, Mandvi Singh mentioned that through the Ramayana Fair, the local Ramleelas will be elevated to a global level.

It is noteworthy that the work of carving the cover image on the wall panel was done by Reema Singh (teacher, Avadh University). The unveiling ceremony of the first and second posters for the 42nd Ramayana Fair was attended by several dignitaries including Mayor Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi and the coordinator of the Ramayana Fair Committee, Ashish Mishra, among others. (ANI)

