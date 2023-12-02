East Coast Railway cancels 54 trains due to cyclone Michaung

In view of the impending cyclone Michaung, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 54 trains as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers. The cancelled trains include express, mail, passenger and special trains originating from, terminating at, or passing through East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction.

The cancellations will be in effect from December 2 to December 7, 2023. Passengers are advised to check the train running status before embarking on their journey. Train No. 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Weekly Express Special (via Ranchi) journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled. Train No. 03358 Coimbatore-Barauni Weekly Express Special (Via Ranchi) journey commencing on December 6, will remain cancelled.

Train No. 13351 Dhanbad-Allapuzha Express journey commencing on December 3 and journey commencing on December 4 will remain cancelled. Train No. 13352 Allapuzha-Dhanbad Express journey commencing on December 6 and journey commencing on December 7, 2023, will remain cancelled. The list of trains are following:

1. 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Spl Express on 02.12.2023.2. 03358 Coimbatore-Barauni Spl Express on 06.12.2023.3. 12245 Howrah-SMVB Express on December 3, 2023.4. 12246 SMVB-Howrah Express on December 5, 2023.5. 12510 Guwahti-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023 and 04.12.2023.6. 12509 SMVB-Guwahati Express on 05.12.2023 and 06.12.2023.7. 12659 Nagercoil-Shalimar Express on December 3, 2023.8. 12660 Shalimar-Nagercoil Express on December 6, 2023.9. 12835 Hatia-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023.10. 12836 SMVB-Hatia Express on December 5, 2023.11. 12839 Howrah-Chennai Express on 02.12.2023, 03.12.2023, and December 4.12. 12840 Chennai-Howrah Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023, and 06.12.2023.13. 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express on 03.12.2023, 04.12.2023, and December 514. 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023, and 06.12.2023.15. 12845 Bhubaneswar-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023.16. 12846 SMVB-Bhubaneswar Express on 04.12.2023.17. 12863 Howrah-SMVB Express on 02.12.2023, 03.12.2023 and 04.12.2023.18. 12864 SMVB-Howrah Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023 and 06.12.2023.19. 12867 Howrah-Puducherry Express on 03.12.2023.20. 12868 Puducherry-Howrah Express on 06.12.2023.21. 13351 Dhanbad-Allepy Express on 03.12.2023 and 04.12.2023.22. 13352 Allepy-Dhanbad Express on 06.12.2023 and 07.12.2023.23. 15228 Muzaffarpur-SMVB Express on 04.12.2023.24. 15227 SMVB-Muzaffarpur Express on 07.12.2023.25. 15629 Tambaram-Silghat Town Express on 04.12.2023.26. 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Express on 08.12.2023.27. 17488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala Express on 03.12.2023, 04.12.2023, and 05.12.2023.28. 17487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023 & 06.12.2023.29. 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express on 03.12.2023.30. 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express on 05.12.2023.31. 18637 Hatia-SMVB Express on 02.12.2023.32. 18638 SMVB-Hatia Express on December 5, 2023.33. 22504 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express on 02.12.2023 and 03.12.2023.34. 22503 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express on 06.12.2023 and 07.12.2023.35. 22604 Villupuram-Kharagpur Express on 05.12.2023.36. 22603 Kharagpur-Villupuram Express on December 7, 202337. 22643 Ernakulam-Patna Express on 04.12.2023.38. 22644 Patna-Ernakulam Express on 07.12.2023.39. 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Express on 03.12.2023.40. 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Express on 04.12.2023.41. 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam Express on 04.12.2023.42. 22838 Ernakulam-Hatial Express on 06.12.2023.43. 22841 Santragachi-Tambram Express on 04.12.2023.44. 22842 Tambram-Santragachi Express on 06.12.2023.45. 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express on 03.12.2023.46. 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi Express on 04.12.2023.47. 22859 Puri-Chennai Express on 03.12.2023.48. 22860 Chennai-Puri Express on 04.12.2023.49. 22863 Howrah-SMVB Express on 04.12.2023.50. 22864 SMVB-Howrah Express on 06.12.2023.51. 22869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Express on 04.12.2023.52. 22870 Chennai-Visakhapatnam Express on December 5, 202353. 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express on 03.12.2023.54. 22872 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express on 04.12.2023. Due to 'Cyclone 'Michaung', the Government of Puducherry has declared a holiday for all colleges in the UT, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4.

The IMD informed earlier today that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and further, into a cyclonic storm by December 3. "It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by December 4 forenoon," an IMD release said.

The IMD has also issued a wind warning over the southeast Bay of Bengal.As per the release, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph has been prevailing, over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and will likely decrease thereafter. (ANI)

