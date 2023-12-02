Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Kanker district to set an example through all women-led vote-counting

"Efforts are being made in Kanker to convey the message of gender equality between men and women in society. A total of 196 female employees will be on duty in the counting of votes who have been specially trained," said an official

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2023 23:37 IST
Chhattisgarh: Kanker district to set an example through all women-led vote-counting
Visual from Kanker ahead of counting day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kanker district administration will set a unique example of women's empowerment as a complete command of vote counting will be in the hands of women on Sunday. Women will play roles from supervisor to announcer. The counting of votes will begin from 8am tomorrow.

"Efforts are being made in Kanker to convey the message of gender equality between men and women in society. A total of 196 female employees will be on duty in the counting of votes who have been specially trained," said an official District Election Officer and Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said, "This time the counting process is being done through women in the district. For the first time in this process, it will happen in Kanker; the entire counting will be done by women."

"In all three assemblies of the district, 48 women gazetted officers (lecturers) have been put on duty as supervisors for counting EVMs and 12 for counting postal ballots; that is a total of 60 women. Apart from this, 48 women assistant teachers and clerks have been put on duty as counting assistants for counting EVMs and 24 for counting postal ballots; that is, a total of 72 women assistant teachers and clerks have been put on duty," added the District Election Officer. 62 female servants have also been assigned the duty of carrying EVMs to the counting tables and two female officers have been assigned the duty of announcing the results.

Earlier, the results were written on blackboards in the counting rooms of the three assemblies, but this time, instead of blackboards, LED screens have been installed in all three rooms, on which the details of the results will be written in Kanker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023