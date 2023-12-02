Left Menu

Rain lashes several parts of Chennai

The rain came amid a well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2023 23:38 IST
Rain lashes several parts of Chennai
Rain lashes at several parts of Tamil Nadu's Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rain lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, on Saturday night. The places in the city where heavy rain poured included Chrompet GST Road and Sholinganallur.

The rain came amid a well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several areas of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Saturday amid rainfall predictions by the India Meteorological Department. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, it has been raining at various places in Tiruvallur, especially in the coastal areas of Palaverkadu, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Sholavaram and others, since Saturday morning.

Because of the heavy rainfall situation in the district, Tiruvallur collector Prabhushankar visited the NDRF camp location here and briefed the team about the impeding Cyclone Michaung and preparedness. (ANI) i

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023