Congress alleges BRS govt disbursing Rythu Bandhu's money to contractors illegally

"We submitted a complaint to ECI SVEEP CEO Vikas Raj Garu against the BRS government of misusing power, in violation of MCC, is disbursing Rs 6,000 crore Rythu Bandhu in an illegal manner to favourite contractors," Reddy posted on X.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2023 23:48 IST
Congress alleges BRS govt disbursing Rythu Bandhu's money (Photo/X: @revanth_anumula). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for misusing power and violating the Model Code of Conduct by disbursing the money meant for the Rythu Bandhu scheme in an illegal manner to favourite contractors. Reddy said that he has submitted a complaint to the CEO of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the same.

"Dharani Portal is being misused to transfer ownership of properties to the family members of K. Chandrashekar Rao," he added.

"Dharani Portal is being misused to transfer ownership of properties to the family members of K. Chandrashekar Rao," he added. Earlier, after the exit poll projection showed Congress leading the race to form government in Telangana, Revanth Reddy asserted that the grand old party is going to get a landslide victory.

Exit polls on Thursday predicted that Congress is poised to form government in Telangana and that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would fall short of the majority mark after 10-year rule in India's youngest state. "Congress is going to get a landslide victory this time and the same thing is reflected in the exit polls. We are going to get over 80 seats...There is a screening committee, a selection committee and then the CWC has to take a call (for CM). In Congress, there is a process for everything. Being the PCC president, I will have to obey every order from the high command," Reddy told ANI on Thursday.

He further said that this election was not Congress vs BRS but 4 crore people were against BRS. "This is the victory of the people of Telangana...We will get the approval of the six guarantees and will make it an act in the first cabinet itself," he added.

Exit poll results revealed after the Telangana Assembly election concluded on Thursday predicted a Congress victory in the state. The counting of the votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states.

The high-stakes battle in Telangana witnessed a largely triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

