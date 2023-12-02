Left Menu

Nagaland CM calls for use of modern farming to achieve self-sufficiency in food grains

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 03-12-2023 04:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2023 23:50 IST
Nagaland CM calls for use of modern farming to achieve self-sufficiency in food grains
Image Credit: Twitter (@Neiphiu_Rio)
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday stressed on the need for amalgamation of the traditional method of farming with technology and scientific research for self-sufficiency in food grains and economic viability.

There is a need for bringing in modern farming to enhance productivity, he said.

Rio was speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day Millet Festival commemorating the culmination of the International Year of Millets organised by the Department of Agriculture coinciding with the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland at Kisama here.

Climate change along with unpredictable seasons and rainfall have badly affected the farmers of the state, he said.

Cultivation of millet in the northeast has been targeted, realising that most of the states of the region get rice and spices from other parts of the country as the region does not produce sufficient quantities of food grains, Rio said. “Our indigenous farming is of diminishing return and therefore knowledgeable people with graduate or diploma in agriculture should come forward to take up progressive farming, including horticulture and veterinary,'' the chief minister said.

Congratulating the traditional millet farmers for receiving the awards for producing substantial quantities of millet, Rio asked officials to purchase good quality seeds.

“As we culminate the International Year of Millets, let us make a good beginning and spread out the cultivation of millet with good seeds,” he said.

Advisor for Agriculture and MLA Mhathung Yanthan said that the GI registration process for four known varieties of millets in Nagaland has been initiated.

Millet gradually found its place in Nagaland, and from around 12,000 hectares, the cultivation has expanded to 19,000 hectares and it will continue to grow, he said.

The demand for millets in urban markets has increased manifold because of its nutritional value, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023