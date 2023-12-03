Left Menu

Australia's Greens to launch inquiry into supermarket 'price gouging'

Woolworths and rival Coles, which together make about two-thirds of Australian grocery sales, have previously drawn criticism from the left-wing Greens over claims of "unfair price hikes" on groceries, as Australia struggles to rein in stubbornly high inflation. A Coles spokesperson said in a statement the company was "always exploring ways to reduce prices on the products we sell" and was "not immune to the increased cost of doing business".

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-12-2023 07:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 07:03 IST
Australia's Greens to launch inquiry into supermarket 'price gouging'
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Greens party said on Sunday it would lead a federal parliament inquiry into "price gouging" by major supermarkets, as the country grapples with living cost pressures. "The inquiry will scrutinise the impact of market concentration on food prices and the pattern of pricing strategies employed by the supermarket duopoly," Greens senator Nick McKim said in a statement, referring to Australian grocers Woolworths and Coles.

"It will also assess the rise in essential item prices, the validity of discounts offered, and the inflation of profits during economic hardship," added McKim, accusing supermarkets of "price gouging" during "Australia's cost of living crisis". Woolworths and rival Coles, which together make about two-thirds of Australian grocery sales, have previously drawn criticism from the left-wing Greens over claims of "unfair price hikes" on groceries, as Australia struggles to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

A Coles spokesperson said in a statement the company was "always exploring ways to reduce prices on the products we sell" and was "not immune to the increased cost of doing business". "Construction costs, energy prices, the cost of logistics and packaging have all risen", the spokesperson said.

A Woolworths spokesperson said the company was "working to deliver relief" on grocery bills. "As we start to see the rate of inflation ease, we will continue to focus on delivering savings to our customers," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked interest rates 13 times since May 2022 in an effort to rein in inflation, increasing living cost pressures nationwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023