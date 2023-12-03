Left Menu

Mumbai building fire: Two charred bodies recovered; dousing ops still underway

The charred remains of two people were recovered from a building in the Girgaon Chowpatty area of Mumbai after a fire broke out on Saturday night, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 08:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 08:20 IST
Two dead in Mumbai building fire (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The charred remains of two people were recovered from a building in the Girgaon Chowpatty area of Mumbai after a fire broke out on Saturday night, officials said. The bodies of the deceased, a man and a woman, were discovered while the fire services personnel were dousing the level-2 blaze that had erupted in the building around 9.32 pm on Saturday, officials informed.

"Two charred bodies, one from the bedroom and another from the bathroom, were noticed and recovered from the third floor of the building," an official told ANI. A total of five lines have been pressed into the operation, the official said, adding that two lines from the staircase, one from the north-side adjacent building, one from the south-side adjacent building and one high-pressure line from the Angus ladder.

Earlier, three people were rescued from the same building in the Girgaon Chowpatty area of Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) released a statement on the incident earlier, saying, "A level-2 fire broke on Saturday at the Gomati Bhavan Building on Ranganekar Road in Girgaon Chowpatty."

Shortly after information of the blaze was received, 10 fire tenders reached the spot and launched a dousing operation. The fire on the third and fourth floors of the building was contained, BMC officials informed.

The reason for the fire is still in the process of being ascertained, an official said. Fire services personnel said an ambulance was put on standby at the site and a dousing operation was ongoing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

