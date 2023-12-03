Maharashtra: 62-year-old man found dead under Mumbai-Nashik flyover

An unidentified 62-year-old man was found dead at Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover near the Kalwa area of Thane on Saturday, officials said. "The body of the deceased was recovered in Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover, near Kharegaon toll naka in the Kalwa area of Thane," an official of Thane Municipal Corporation said.

The Narpoli police officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem, the officials informed. The police said an investigation was underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)