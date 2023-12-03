Chennai MeT predicts moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu

The Chennai Meteorological Centre forecast moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in seven districts of Tamil Nadu for Sunday morning. The regional weather department also forecast light rain in another 11 districts of the state.

"Moderate rain with light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu," the Chennai Met department stated in a release. "Light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Puducherry and Karaikal districts of Tamil Nadu," it added.

Rains lashed several parts of the state capital, Chennai, on Saturday night. The places in the city that experienced heavy rainfall included Chrompet, GST Road and Sholinganallur. Heavy rainfall pounded several parts of the city after a well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast, adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast, between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, around December 4 evening. Further, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, heavy rainfall continued over various places in Tiruvallur, especially in the coastal areas of Palaverkadu, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Sholavaram and others, since Saturday morning.

Amid the prevailing wet weather in the district, Tiruvallur Collector Prabhushankar visited an NDRF camp and briefed the personnel about the impending Cyclone Michaung and the state's preparedness for it. (ANI)

