IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for four districts in Tamil Nadu

As per IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts for the next 24 hours.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 08:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 08:24 IST
IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for four districts in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for four districts in Tamil Nadu. As per IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts for the next 24 hours.

Also, Moderate rain with light thunderstorms and lighting is very likely to occur in many places over these districts. According to the IMD data, Chennai Nungambakkam has recorded 5.88 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours while Chennai Meenambakkam has recorded 7.12 cm rainfall.

Heavy rainfall pounded several parts of the city after a well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast, adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast, between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, around December 4 evening.

Further, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, heavy rainfall continued over various places in Tiruvallur, especially in the coastal areas of Palaverkadu, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Sholavaram and others, since Saturday morning. Amid the prevailing wet weather in the district, Tiruvallur Collector Prabhushankar visited an NDRF camp and briefed the personnel about the impending Cyclone Michaung and the state's preparedness for it. (ANI)

