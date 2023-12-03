Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover IED in Kanker

The IED was recovered by the joint team of CoBRA and CRPF during an anti-naxal drive-area domination campaign and was planted to cause harm to the security forces.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 11:06 IST
Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover IED in Kanker
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Kanker district, from the forests of Tondamarka village on Sunday. The IED was recovered by the joint team of CoBRA and CRPF during an anti-naxal drive-area domination campaign and was planted to cause harm to the security forces.

"On December 3, 2023, at around 7 am, under the anti-naxal drive, soldiers from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and CRPF 131 battalion left for the forests of Tondamarka under the area domination campaign. During the operation, one IED planted to cause harm to the security forces was recovered in the forests of Tondamarka," according to Sukma Police. The IED was destroyed on the spot. A search is being conducted in the surrounding area by the police force, CRPF and CoBRA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023