Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading by 827 votes over nearest BJP rival E Rajender after first round, the Election Commission said.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-12-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
