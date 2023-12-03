Left Menu

Assembly election results 2023: BJP, Congress in close fight in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is witnessing a close fight between Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Congress party, as per the latest trends by the Elections Commission of India.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 11:23 IST
Assembly election results 2023: BJP, Congress in close fight in Chhattisgarh
Visuals from polling station in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is witnessing a close fight between Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Congress party, as per the latest trends by the Elections Commission of India. As per the ECI data, the BJP is leading in 43 seats, while Congres is leading in 39 seats in the state.The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46.

The Hamar Raj Party, an adivasi party and Communist Party of India, each leading on one seat, namely Khujji and Konta respectively, according to the ECI data. A total of 1,181 candidates contested seeking a mandate to the 90-member assembly.

The results of assembly polls in four states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana- are being considered as the semifinal before the Lok Sabha polls which are scheduled for 2024. The polling in the state was held in two phases.

The first phase was held in 20 constituencies on November 7 with 223 candidates in the contest while the polling in the remaining constituencies with 958 candidates were held in the second phase on November 17. The voter turnout for both phases combined was 76.31 per cent, slightly lower than the 2018 polls. In the first phase, 78 per cent of voter turnout was recorded and in the second phase, it was 75.88 per cent.

The four main contenders in the Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 are the BJP, Congress, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Other regional outfits like the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), Hamar Raj Party (HRP) and the Left parties are also in the contest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023