Left Menu

Indonesia, ADB, owners agree to shutter first coal-fired power station early

Supporting a $20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership agreed last year that aims to bring forward the sector's peak emissions date to 2030, the ADB hopes to replicate it across other countries in the region. "If we don't address these coal plants, we're not going to meet our climate goals," David Elzinga said on the sidelines of the conference.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 12:02 IST
Indonesia, ADB, owners agree to shutter first coal-fired power station early
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Indonesia and the Asian Development Bank have agreed a provisional deal with the owners of the Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant to shutter it almost seven years earlier than planned, the ADB's senior climate change energy specialist told Reuters.

The deal, announced during the COP28 climate talks in Dubai on Sunday, is the first under the ADB's Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) programme, which aims to help countries cut their climate-damaging carbon emissions. Supporting a $20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership agreed last year that aims to bring forward the sector's peak emissions date to 2030, the ADB hopes to replicate it across other countries in the region.

"If we don't address these coal plants, we're not going to meet our climate goals," David Elzinga said on the sidelines of the conference. "By doing this pilot transaction, we are learning what it takes to make this happen," David Elzinga said. "We're very much shaping this as something we want to take to other countries."

ADB also has active ETM programmes in Kazakhstan, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Vietnam, and is considering transactions in two other countries, it said. Under the non-binding framework deal, signed by ADB, Indonesian state-owned power utility company PT PLN, independent power producer PT Cirebon Electric Power (CEP) and the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), a power purchase agreement for the 660 megawatt plant - a key supplier to the capital Jakarta - will be ended in December 2035 instead of a planned date of July 2042.

As it only opened in 2012, the plant, operated by CEP, could have been expected to run for 40 or more years, so retiring it in 2035 would avoid over 15 years of greenhouse gas emissions from the site, the ADB said. The deal is subject to due diligence, including assessing its impact on the environment, the company's workers and society more broadly, and the broader electricity system, but is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023