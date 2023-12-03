Left Menu

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan kicks off 'Football for Schools' programme in Odisha's Cuttack

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan kicked off the 'Football for Schools' programme and launched the distribution of FIFA footballs, Mundali in Odisha's Cuttack district to contribute to the education, development, and empowerment of children.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 12:10 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event in Odisha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan kicked off the 'Football for Schools' programme and launched the distribution of FIFA footballs, Mundali in Odisha's Cuttack district to contribute to the education, development, and empowerment of children. Minister Pradhan distributed footballs to 329 schools during the launching ceremony on Saturday.

The Ministry of Education is planning to distribute 11 lakh footballs to 1.55 lakh schools in 742 districts across the country. The programme was launched in the presence of All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey from PM Shri Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Speaking at the event, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "I am happy to launch the 'Football for Schools' programme to install passion and sportsmanship towards the game of football among school students under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "FIFA will distribute more than 11 lakh footballs to 1.53 lakh schools in a total of 742 districts in India in collaboration with AIFF. About 30,000 footballs will be distributed to about 5,000 schools in Odisha. I thank FIFA for planning to train sports teachers with modern techniques," Pradhan added.

He said that sports "bring" competitive spirit to children. "For students, sports are very beneficial for a healthy body. Sports bring a competitive spirit and a playful mentality to children. Children who play football in the field will surely succeed in life," he added (ANI)

