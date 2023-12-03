Left Menu

Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad was admirer of Indian culture: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday remembered and paid tribute to Bharat Ratna and the country's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue on behalf of the people of the state.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday remembered and paid tribute to Bharat Ratna and the country's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue on behalf of the people of the state. The Chief Minister said that Dr Rajendra Prasad was a great freedom fighter who joined the independence movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, providing leadership at every step of the movement.

"The Constitution for independent India was created under the chairmanship of Dr. Rajendra Prasad. He was not only a frontline warrior in the battle for the country's freedom, but also a key architect of the governance structure of the country", he added. CM Yogi noted that despite opposition from the then government, he actively participated in the reconstruction program of the Somnath Temple. Prayagraj and Kumbh held a special place in his heart. He was a strong supporter of Indian culture and tradition.

Embracing the values and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi in his life, Dr Rajendra continued to move forward with those resolutions throughout his life. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, BJP leaders Avinash Trivedi and Mahendra Nath Singh among others were present on this occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

