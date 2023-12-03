PM Modi discusses cyclone Michaung preparations with Andhra CM ahead of landfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the preparations ahead of cyclone 'Michaung' which is set to make landfall in the Indian east coast state. The Prime Minister also instructed all top officials to ensure all possible help is extended to the state.

Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam with winds that could pack speeds of upto 100 kmph on Tuesday morning. The cyclonic storm is currently over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach the Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.

Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during Tuesday forenoon in the form of a 'severe cyclonic storm' with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. During the period, parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Odisha are likely to experience rainfall, though with varying intensity.

The India Meteorological Department advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea during this period. The fishermen who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast by today. The weather office further said there are risks to thatched huts, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures, breaking of tree branches, and uprooting of small and medium-sized trees.

Minor damage to power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches and uprooting of trees, major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads due to heavy rain are expected. Damage to paddy crops, horticultural crops and orchards is also expected, according to the Met department.

Given the impending cyclone Michaung, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) of Indian Railways has cancelled as many as 54 trains as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers. The cancellations will be in effect from December 2 to December 7, 2023. (ANI)

