Suez Canal and Scatec sign $1.1 bln green methanol MoU

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-12-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 15:00 IST
Suez Canal and Scatec sign $1.1 bln green methanol MoU
  • Egypt

Egypt's Suez Canal economic zone and Scatec ASA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth $1.1 billion to supply ships with green fuel, a Suez Canal statement said on Sunday.

The MoU agreed on the sidelines of the COP28 conference held in Dubai envisages production of 100,000 tonnes of green methanol per year by 2027, the statement said.

