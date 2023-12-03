Suez Canal and Scatec sign $1.1 bln green methanol MoU
Egypt's Suez Canal economic zone and Scatec ASA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth $1.1 billion to supply ships with green fuel, a Suez Canal statement said on Sunday.
The MoU agreed on the sidelines of the COP28 conference held in Dubai envisages production of 100,000 tonnes of green methanol per year by 2027, the statement said.
