Eleven climbers die in Indonesia after volcano erupts, 3 survivors found - official
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 04-12-2023 07:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 07:49 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesian rescuers have found the bodies of 11 climbers following the eruption of the Marapi volcano in West Sumatra, a spokesperson said on Monday, adding three climbers were found alive.
The rescue official said 12 climbers were still missing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marapi
- West Sumatra
- Indonesian
Advertisement