TN rains: 11 express trains cancelled after water level breaches danger mark in Basin Bridge-Vyasarpadi section

Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 08:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 08:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours. "In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused," the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X.

The trains suspended are "12007 Mysuru Shatabti Express, 12675 Coimbatore Kovai Express, 12243 Coimbatore Shatabti Express, 22625 KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express, 12639 KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express and 16057 Tirupati Sapthagiri Express." Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, B. Guganesan, informed that on account of the cancellation of the above trains, a full refund shall be provided to all passengers scheduled to travel on the affected trains.

Earlier, the looming cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal prompted meteorological authorities to issue a comprehensive rainfall warning for several regions in southern and eastern India. Rainfall intensity increased from Sunday as most places experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated on December 3. Rainfall is expected at most places on December 4, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on December 5 but is likely to ease off thereafter. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday cancelled 54 trains as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers in view of the impending cyclone Michaung. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

