Mumbai: NCB seizes 6.9 kgs of illegal Khat leaves, Yemeni national arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international network involved in illicit trafficking of Khat leaves into India, along with seuzure of over 6.9 kilograms of Khat leaves, officials said on Monday. Under the NDPS Act 1985, Catha Edulis (Dry Chatt or Mira Leaves Dry Chat Edulis) or commonly known as 'Khat' is illegal in India, they said.

According to an official release, a Yemeni national was arrested in the case after two consignments of 2.989 kgs and 3.960 kgs carrying Khat leaves were recovered from him. Under the NDPS Act 1985, Catha Edulis (Dry Chatt or Mira Leaves Dry Chat Edulis) or commonly known as 'Khat' is illegal in India.

Intelligence was gathered wherein an international drug network based in Middle East was involved in illicit import of Khat leaves into India. Accordingly, the intelligence was further garnered after which group of Yemen nationals were identified. Subsequently, a close watch on the suspects was initiated. A parcel booked from Kenya was identified and the parcel was intercepted at FPO (Foreign Post office), Mumbai. When opened, multiple packets disclosed as tea were found which were containing dry leaves. When further examined, they were found to be Khat leaves with a total weight of 3.960 kgs. During investigation, information about another parcel of similar type was received which was also later on intercepted at FPO, Mumbai. When the other parcel was checked, similar packets declared as tea bags were found which when examined also had Khat leaves having a total weight of 2.989 kgs.

Accordingly, investigation was launched after few days,credible information about the kingpin was noted wherein he had informed a local associate to pick both the parcel consignments from a location at Masjid Bandar area of Mumbai. Immediate action by NCB-Mumbai was taken and a close surveillance was mounted in the area designated. On November 29, a person arrived to enquire about the consignment and take delivery of them. As the consignments were received by him and he was about to leave, officers of NCB-Mumbai intercepted him. The man was identified as Galal Nmaa, a Yemeni national.

Notably, Khat has been defined as illict drug in many countries and has been included in NDPS Act, 1985 in year 2018. In view of its exotic origin, Khat was noted to be gathering demand in local drug circuit which was resultantly invoking many drug cartels to provide its supply with hefty price in illicit drug market, the NCB added. (ANI)

