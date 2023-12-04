Section 144 imposed on coastal areas of Puducherry as cyclone 'Michaung' approaches

In view of the upcoming cyclone 'Michaung', expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, the Puducherry district administration imposed Section 144 of the IPC on the coastal areas close to the sea shore of Pudhucherry. In order to prevent any loss of life or property, the district administration restricted the movement of all persons on the coastal areas near the sea-shore has been prohibited from 7 p.m. on December 3 until 6 p.m. on December 5.

A circular issued by the District Magistrate of Puducherry stated, "The movements of all persons on the coastal areas close to the sea shore of Puducherry, shall be prohibited from 19:00 hours on 3/12/2023 to 6:00 hours on 5/12/2023" "Any person violating this order shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine or both", the official notice stated.

The Indian meteorological department, on Friday, issued an 'orange' alert for North coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal with a warning of extremely heavy rainfall on December 3 nd heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4. As per the Met Department warning on Monday morning "CS MICHAUNG lay centered over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts about 110 km east-northeast of Chennai, 190 km southeast of Nellore, 210 km northeast of Puducherry, 310 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 330 km southeast of Machilipatnam at 0530 hrs 4 Dec. Likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify & cross betwn Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5 Dec as SCS."

Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh with winds that could pack speeds of upto 100 kmph on Tuesday forenoon. The cyclonic storm is currently over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.

Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were also cancelled after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours. The trains suspended are "12007 Mysuru Shatabti Express, 12675 Coimbatore Kovai Express, 12243 Coimbatore Shatabti Express, 22625 KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express, 12639 KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express and 16057 Tirupati Sapthagiri Express", the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X. (ANI)

