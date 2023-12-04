J-K: Fire breaks out at furniture factory, several houses in Baramulla

A massive fire engulfed several houses and a furniture factory at Kanli Bagh Baba Reshi Road in Baramulla on Sunday night, officials said. Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders, along with police and Army 46 RR, reached the spot.

After the continuous efforts of the police and fire officials, the fire was brought under control. Earlier, around six shops were gutted in a fire mishap that broke out in the Handwara vegetable market of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The fire broke out on Thursday morning, and six shops were damaged, as per officials. The vegetable market was in full chaos after the fire broke out, damaging the property of the vendors. Locals, police and fire service engaged to douse the fire.

No casualty was reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)