Left Menu

J-K: Fire breaks out at furniture factory, several houses in Baramulla

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders, along with police and Army 46 RR, reached the spot.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 09:39 IST
J-K: Fire breaks out at furniture factory, several houses in Baramulla
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire engulfed several houses and a furniture factory at Kanli Bagh Baba Reshi Road in Baramulla on Sunday night, officials said. Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders, along with police and Army 46 RR, reached the spot.

After the continuous efforts of the police and fire officials, the fire was brought under control. Earlier, around six shops were gutted in a fire mishap that broke out in the Handwara vegetable market of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The fire broke out on Thursday morning, and six shops were damaged, as per officials. The vegetable market was in full chaos after the fire broke out, damaging the property of the vendors. Locals, police and fire service engaged to douse the fire.

No casualty was reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023