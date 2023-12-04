Left Menu

Two pilots killed as Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Telangana's Medak

55 am during training at Air Force Academy near Dindigul district. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 11:45 IST
Visuals from the site of the crash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed in action when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed at Toopran town in Telangana's Medak district on Monday morning, IAF officials said. According to officials, the crash took place at around 8:55 am during training at Air Force Academy near Dindigul district. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet.

SP, Medak, Rohini said that the aircraft crashed near Toopran. "It's a Training Aircraft from Dundigul airport. There were two people inside the aircraft, one trainer and a trainee. The airport staff and clue team are on the spot. The fire fighters doused the fire," SP Rohini said.

"They are trying to find out if there are any survivors. They are combing the area to find if there are body remains. Further details awaited," the SP added. The reason for the accident is yet to be known. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

