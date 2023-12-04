COP28: AIIB to host 2024 global summit of public development banks

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will host the next meeting of 'Finance in Common', a network of public development banks, in 2024 - the first time the event will be held in the Asia.

Finance in Common said in a statement released during the COP28 climate talks in Dubai that it had also launched a platform with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and think tank Climate Policy Initiative (CPI).

Dubbed the 'Finance in Common Financial Innovation Lab', it would look to bolster development bank collaboration and help mobilise more climate finance. It aims to be operational in the first quarter of 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)