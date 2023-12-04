Left Menu

COP28: AIIB to host 2024 global summit of public development banks

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 12:15 IST
COP28: AIIB to host 2024 global summit of public development banks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will host the next meeting of 'Finance in Common', a network of public development banks, in 2024 - the first time the event will be held in the Asia.

Finance in Common said in a statement released during the COP28 climate talks in Dubai that it had also launched a platform with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and think tank Climate Policy Initiative (CPI).

Dubbed the 'Finance in Common Financial Innovation Lab', it would look to bolster development bank collaboration and help mobilise more climate finance. It aims to be operational in the first quarter of 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023