Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Chairman reconstitutes 8-member panel of vice-chairpersons with 50 per cent women MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons comprising eight members with the presence of 50 per cent women parliamentarians.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 13:34 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman reconstitutes 8-member panel of vice-chairpersons with 50 per cent women MPs
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (Image: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons comprising eight members with the presence of 50 per cent women parliamentarians. The eight-member panel will now have four women members- Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, and Bharatiya Janata Party's MPs Phangnon Konyak, Darshana Singh and Sonal Mansingh.

Dhankhar made the announcement regarding the reconstituted panel in the Upper House on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament. The vice chairpersons are eligible to preside over the house in the absence of the chairman or the deputy chairman.

Besides, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy; TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Independent legislator Kartikeya Sharma were announced as other members of the panel. The Winter Session of Parliament is being held from December 4-22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023