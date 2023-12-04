Left Menu

COP28-UAE energy minister: hydrocarbon investment necessary to avoid high prices during green transition

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-12-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 13:44 IST
COP28-UAE energy minister: hydrocarbon investment necessary to avoid high prices during green transition
Suhail al-Mazrouei Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Monday that investments in hydrocarbons were necessary to avoid a “high pricing environment” during the green transition.

“If that’s not done right, we will hinder the transition with higher commodity prices,” Suhail al-Mazrouei said at an event held on the sidelines of the COP28 U.N. climate summit taking place in Dubai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023