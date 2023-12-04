COP28-UAE energy minister: hydrocarbon investment necessary to avoid high prices during green transition

The United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Monday that investments in hydrocarbons were necessary to avoid a “high pricing environment” during the green transition.

“If that’s not done right, we will hinder the transition with higher commodity prices,” Suhail al-Mazrouei said at an event held on the sidelines of the COP28 U.N. climate summit taking place in Dubai.

