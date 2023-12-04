SJVN's 60MW Naitwar Mori hydro electric project begins commercial power supply

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Monday said its 60MW Naitwar Mori hydro electric project Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand has begun commercial operations.

The project will generate 265.5 million units of electricity annually, a regulatory filing by the company said.

''Company has commissioned both the units of 60 MW (2X30MW) Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station (NMHPS) on River Tons, a major tributary of River Yamuna in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand,'' it stated.

Both the units are now generating commercially after going through rigorous testing and successful synchronization with the national grid.

With this achievement, the installed generation capacity of the company now stands at 2,152 MW.

The power will be evacuated through the 37 km long 220 KV Transmission Line from Bainol to Snail which has also been constructed by the company.

The project consists of a diversion structure which is 18.5 meters high and 50 meters long at the top. From this, water has been diverted into the 4.33-kilometre-long Head Race Tunnel with a diameter of 5.6 meters.

The power house, which is an underground structure, consists of two generating units of 30 MW each.

The project has been designed for the discharge of 75.3 cubic meter per second, while the head is 90.76 meters.

After commissioning of the project, 12 per cent free electricity will be supplied to the state of Uttarakhand as royalty.

In addition, each Project Associated Family will be provided with an amount equivalent to the cost of 100 Units of electricity per month for ten years.

Treading on the path of impeccable progress, SJVN, a leading Power CPSU is dedicated to contribute to the energy goals of Government of India. The company has set a Mission of 12,000 MW by 2026 and Shared Vision of 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)