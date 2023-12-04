Greaves Electric Mobility forays into Nepal in collaboration with Kedia Organisation

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:58 IST
Greaves Cotton's electric mobility arm Greaves Electric Mobility on Monday announced its entry in the overseas market with the setting up of an outlet at Teku, Kathmandu in Nepal in collaboration with the Kedia Organisation.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the EV journey of the group, the company said in a statement.

The Nepal-based conglomerate Kedia Organisation will be the exclusive authorised distributor for Ampere Electric two-wheelers' sales, marketing, distribution, and after-sales support in the Himalayan country, it said.

Ampere said it has unveiled its maiden flagship showroom in Kathmandu and plans to establish multiple outlets and dealerships across the country.

The electric two-wheeler sector in Nepal has witnessed significant expansion recently, propelled by a growing consciousness of environmental sustainability and government support for electric vehicles, Ampere said.

The allure of electric two-wheelers is amplified by Nepal's Himalayan terrain and escalating fuel expenses, solidifying the country's status as a prospective market for the electric mobility industry, it stated.

''We announce our foray into Nepal as a significant stride in our global expansion. Our commitment to sustainable mobility aligns seamlessly with the dynamic market in Nepal, and we are excited to launch our advanced electric two-wheelers. Partnering with the Kedia Organisation,'' said Sanjay Behl, CEO at Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

