ESIC receives ISSA Vision Zero 2023 Award at 23rd World Congress on Safety and Health at Work

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) bagged the “ISSA Vision Zero 2023” Award in the recently held 23rd World Congress on Safety and Health at Work in Sydney, Australia. “Vision Zero” is a transformational approach for prevention of accidents at work places integrating the three dimensions of safety, health and well-being at all levels of work.

ESIC was awarded with “ISSA Vision Zero 2023” as it had great success in outreach in the field of safety and health at work places by aligning the prevention strategy besides post-accidental mechanism for medical care and cash benefits to the workers and their dependents. The award also underlines the improvements that have been made in the service delivery of the ESI Corporation as well as increase in its administrative and operational efficiency using IT enabled initiatives.

Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC representing ESIC, received this award at the World Congress on Safety and Health at Work.

International Social Security Association (ISSA)

The International Social Security Association (ISSA) is the principal international institution bringing together social security agencies and organizations of the world. The ISSA’s aim is to promote dynamic social security as the social dimension in a globalizing world by supporting excellence in social security administration. Founded in 1927, the ISSA has its headquarters at the International Labour Office in Geneva. The ISSA provides access to information, expert advice, business standards, practical guidelines and platforms for members to build and promote dynamic social security systems worldwide. The vision of dynamic social security provides a framework for the ISSA's actions.

The Liaison Office of ISSA for South Asia is also functioning from the ESI Corporation at its headquarters. The Liaison Office is closely co-ordinating with the member countries in Bhutan, Iran, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan for consensus on topics related to social security for research.

(With Inputs from PIB)