Left Menu

ESIC receives ISSA Vision Zero 2023 Award at 23rd World Congress on Safety and Health at Work

“Vision Zero” is a transformational approach for prevention of accidents at work places integrating the three dimensions of safety, health and well-being at all levels of work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:15 IST
ESIC receives ISSA Vision Zero 2023 Award at 23rd World Congress on Safety and Health at Work
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) bagged the “ISSA Vision Zero 2023” Award in the recently held 23rd World Congress on Safety and Health at Work in Sydney, Australia. “Vision Zero” is a transformational approach for prevention of accidents at work places integrating the three dimensions of safety, health and well-being at all levels of work.

 

ESIC was awarded with “ISSA Vision Zero 2023” as it had great success in outreach in the field of safety and health at work places by aligning the prevention strategy besides post-accidental mechanism for medical care and cash benefits to the workers and their dependents. The award also underlines the improvements that have been made in the service delivery of the ESI Corporation as well as increase in its administrative and operational efficiency using IT enabled initiatives.

Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC representing ESIC, received this award at the World Congress on Safety and Health at Work. 

International Social Security Association (ISSA)

The International Social Security Association (ISSA) is the principal international institution bringing together social security agencies and organizations of the world. The ISSA’s aim is to promote dynamic social security as the social dimension in a globalizing world by supporting excellence in social security administration. Founded in 1927, the ISSA has its headquarters at the International Labour Office in Geneva. The ISSA provides access to information, expert advice, business standards, practical guidelines and platforms for members to build and promote dynamic social security systems worldwide. The vision of dynamic social security provides a framework for the ISSA's actions.

 

The Liaison Office of ISSA for South Asia is also functioning from the ESI Corporation at its headquarters. The Liaison Office is closely co-ordinating with the member countries in Bhutan, Iran, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan for consensus on topics related to social security for research.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023