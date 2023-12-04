Indian Railway gears up to tackle cyclone 'Michaung'

The Indian Railways has geared up its entire machinery in a big way to ensure and manage smooth and safe railway operations in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm 'Michaung'. The Indian Railways, as part of its preparedness for cyclone-related disaster management, has set up an emergency control cell at the divisional/HQ level with officers from operating, commercial, engineering, electrical, signal/telecommunications, security, etc. branches in each shift to monitor around the clock and take necessary action in connection with train operations.

The war room at the board level has also been activated and monitoring of all locations is being done around the clock. Safety counsellors on each shift are also nominated to assist with emergency control. Additionally, all field officers are available as directed by officials. The officers manning the emergency control have been directed to liaison with the field officers and supervisors for smooth train operations and to keep a close watch on the movement of the cyclone and the forecast issued by IMD and plan for train operations accordingly.

The Health Unit, Chennai Division, has also geared up its disaster management action plan and formed two teams. Team A, including doctors and other on-duty staff, will board the SPART at Platform No. 11 as soon as the message arrives and will report to the officer in charge at the disaster or accident spot and start the relief work. Team B will report casualties, and a part of Team B will proceed by road. The remaining will stay back to inform all concerned and maintain communication with medical team A, CMS Office, to inform local railway hospitals, railway hospitals, Perambur and local private hospitals for emergency preparedness.

Southern Railways and other concerned zones have also issued a list of general instructions and emergency contact numbers for the masses in case of any exigency, including the phone numbers of railway officials, medical teams, emergency vehicles, commercial control for public inquiries, tower waggon drivers and a list of DG sets, pumps, submersible sewage pumps, etc. available at various stations. Water-logging-prone locations have also been identified and various corrective actions have been taken at all such locations. As per the Indian Railways, the main focus is on the prevention of loss of life and minimising damage to railway assets. For this, if essential, all train operations, both passenger and freight, on the target section can be suspended in consultation with HQ.

It also called for monsoon patrolling and resources needed to be kept in readiness - fully fuelled up and with a full complement of tools, spares, accessories and rations (with locos provided wherever not self-powered): Monsoon reserve trains, accident relief trains, and tower wagons, etc. An adequate number of breakdown staff in track, traction signal and telecommunications must be kept in readiness to attend to restoration work. All DG sets needed for power supply to signals, stations and other vital installations or offices should be kept in readiness with fuel stocks to enable 72 hours of continuous running, with arrangements for running longer if required, said the Indian Railways.

It also called for a sufficient number of diesel locomotives, fully fueled up, to be kept ready for facilitating the movement of trains required for attending to emergencies. As soon as the threat of the cyclone is apparent, all LC gates in the cyclone-prone sections are to be kept with booms lowered to prevent damage to the booms. For this, the concerned district collectors must be kept informed so that traffic using these LC gates can be appropriately regulated and diverted, according to the Indian Railways.

The jibs of all cranes working near the track area (including that of the railway) are to be lowered to prevent damage. Hoardings and banners in the vicinity of stations as well as in the vicinity of the track in the mid-section are to be removed wherever feasible. Colonies are to be kept under watch by officers and officials to assess the need for evacuation and arrange appropriate relief. DRM to nominate officers and officials for this purpose. A supervisor should be deployed at such locations to ensure that the basic comfort of the residents at these locations is ensured, said the Indian Railways.

Moreover, information should be given in time to the passengers in the event of a cancellation, partial cancellation, rescheduling, or diversion of trains. It should be ensured by the evening of one day before the expected landfall of the cyclone that tall, isolated structures like OHE masts on bridges, S&T towers, and lighting masts have all anchor bolts fully tightened. If required, additional guy wires can be provided. A closer watch is to be kept on locations that faced maximum damage during the previous cyclones, according to the Indian Railways.

High-rise buildings all along the anticipated zone of impact are vulnerable to damage and actions like closing all windows, removal of hoarding, etc. in the vicinity may be ensured by the evening of one day before the expected landfall of the cyclone, added the Indian Railways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)