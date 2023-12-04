EU Council president Spain sees ways to clinch Mercosur deal by year-end

Spain, which holds the Council of the European Union's rotating presidency, still sees ways to clinch a trade deal with the Mercosur bloc by year-end, an Economy Ministry source said.

"There are windows of opportunity to reach a successful conclusion, including before Dec. 31, and we remain hopeful that it can be achieved before that date," the source said.

The EU and the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, who have been negotiating a deal for almost 25 years, will not be able to seal an accord this week, as envisaged, after Argentina's incoming government said it needed to approve outstanding issues.

