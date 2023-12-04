Left Menu

EU Council president Spain sees ways to clinch Mercosur deal by year-end

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:38 IST
EU Council president Spain sees ways to clinch Mercosur deal by year-end
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain, which holds the Council of the European Union's rotating presidency, still sees ways to clinch a trade deal with the Mercosur bloc by year-end, an Economy Ministry source said.

"There are windows of opportunity to reach a successful conclusion, including before Dec. 31, and we remain hopeful that it can be achieved before that date," the source said.

The EU and the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, who have been negotiating a deal for almost 25 years, will not be able to seal an accord this week, as envisaged, after Argentina's incoming government said it needed to approve outstanding issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023