EU Council president Spain sees ways to clinch Mercosur deal by year-end
- Country:
- Spain
Spain, which holds the Council of the European Union's rotating presidency, still sees ways to clinch a trade deal with the Mercosur bloc by year-end, an Economy Ministry source said.
"There are windows of opportunity to reach a successful conclusion, including before Dec. 31, and we remain hopeful that it can be achieved before that date," the source said.
The EU and the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, who have been negotiating a deal for almost 25 years, will not be able to seal an accord this week, as envisaged, after Argentina's incoming government said it needed to approve outstanding issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Belgium's Lukaku scores 4 goals to set record, Serbia qualifies for Euro 2024, Spain's Gavi injured
Spain midfielder Gavi leaves European qualifier in tears with knee injury
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
Spain's re-elected PM Sanchez keeps senior ministers in new cabinet
Gavi's knee injury overshadows Spain's 3-1 win against Georgia