Left Menu

Botswana to extend and expand fresh-produce import restrictions

The ban on imports of tomatoes, potatoes, onions and other produce - which has angered farmers in neighbouring South Africa and was due to expire at the end of December - would now run until the end of 2025, the agriculture ministry said. The number of restricted items would also double to 32 from July next year, the ministry added.

Reuters | Gaborone | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:39 IST
Botswana to extend and expand fresh-produce import restrictions
  • Country:
  • Botswana

Botswana said on Monday it would extend and expand restrictions on imports of some fresh produce as it tries to become self-sufficient in food and cut its import bill. The ban on imports of tomatoes, potatoes, onions and other produce - which has angered farmers in neighbouring South Africa and was due to expire at the end of December - would now run until the end of 2025, the agriculture ministry said.

The number of restricted items would also double to 32 from July next year, the ministry added. The wait until July would act as a grace period to give Botswana's "farmers some time to plant so that local produce can be ready," it said.

The drought-prone country's agricultural sector is relatively small, accounting for about 5% of economic output, with local farmers squeezed by cheaper imports from South Africa. South Africa supplied about 80% of the country's food before a two-year ban was initially implemented from January 2022.

In a state of the nation address last month, Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi said the import ban had slashed the country's fresh-produce import bill by 71%. Botswana says it is protecting nascent industries, but South African farmers have said the ban violates the Southern Africa Customs Union agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023