G7+ and Ukraine launch clean energy partnership at COP28
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The G7+ nations and the Ukrainian government have launched a clean energy partnership for the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy system, a joint statement by the countries at COP28 released by Britain's foreign office said on Monday.
