Left Menu

Promoters of 360 One WAM pares 2.8 pc stake for Rs 600 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:28 IST
Promoters of 360 One WAM pares 2.8 pc stake for Rs 600 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Promoters of wealth management firm 360 One WAM on Monday pared a 2.8 per cent stake in the company for Rs 600 crore through open market transactions.

Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain, Madhu N Jain, and Venkataraman R are the promoters and promoter group of 360 One WAM and collectively sold 1 crore shares on the NSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain offloaded 50 lakh shares, Madhu N Jain 30 lakh shares, and Venkataraman R 20 lakh shares, amounting to a 2.8 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 600-600.24 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 600.13 crore. Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 35 lakh shares of 360 One WAM at an average price of Rs 600 per piece, taking the deal size to Rs 210 crore.

Details of other buyers of shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of 360 One WAM zoomed 8.14 per cent to settle at Rs 633.50 apiece on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023